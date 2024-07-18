First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Short Interest Up 10.1% in June

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.16. 120,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,690. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on FMBH shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

