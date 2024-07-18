First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FEP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,322. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.20 million, a P/E ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is presently -227.27%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.