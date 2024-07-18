First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.81

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.81 and last traded at $114.76, with a volume of 8955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.86.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,931,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,657,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

