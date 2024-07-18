First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $114.81

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.81 and last traded at $114.76, with a volume of 8955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.86.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average of $107.48.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Airline Giant Beats EPS Expectations, Signals Capacity Cuts
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.