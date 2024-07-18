First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,724 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,189. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

