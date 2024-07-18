FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This is an increase from FirstGroup’s previous dividend of $0.02.
FirstGroup Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $2.55.
FirstGroup Company Profile
