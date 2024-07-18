Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $279,377.07 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $279,377.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,296.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24.

FIVN stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.80. 1,764,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 530.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Kopp LeRoy C acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $14,751,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

