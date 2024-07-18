Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHCUF traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 4,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

