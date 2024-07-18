Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$26.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

