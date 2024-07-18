FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR) Insider Sells A$768,458.59 in Stock

FleetPartners Group Limited (ASX:FPR – Get Free Report) insider Damien Berrell sold 217,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.53 ($2.39), for a total value of A$768,458.59 ($519,228.78).
Damien Berrell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 1st, Damien Berrell purchased 853,725 shares of FleetPartners Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.59 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,064,872.75 ($2,070,859.97).
- On Thursday, July 4th, Damien Berrell sold 209,231 shares of FleetPartners Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.54 ($2.39), for a total value of A$741,305.43 ($500,882.05).
