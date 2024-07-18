Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Update

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,330,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 15,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 39.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 9.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 112,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 187,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.68. 1,755,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,500. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average of $112.48. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.33.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

