Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Sets New 52-Week High at $120.00

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.52), with a volume of 45603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.52).

The stock has a market cap of £73.88 million, a P/E ratio of -558.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.03.

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

