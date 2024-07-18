Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 437,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,805,607 shares in the company, valued at $877,797,408.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 123,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,805,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,797,408.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 654,328 shares of company stock worth $16,413,391 and sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWONA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

FWONA traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $71.08. 73,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45. Formula One Group has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $72.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

