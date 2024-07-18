Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,311 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,308,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.78. 268,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.16 and a 200 day moving average of $127.27. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $134.47.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

