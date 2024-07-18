Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 517 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $406.72. 4,758,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,667. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.71. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

