Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBIOP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,625. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87.

Fortress Biotech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1953 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

