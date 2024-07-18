Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 23,460 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,460 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 84,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,975 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth about $531,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbus McKinnon

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

CMCO traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 58,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,753. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.