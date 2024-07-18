Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 57,515 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,515 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 52,896 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 67.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 166,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.54. 351,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alta Equipment Group news, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $94,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 179,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $1,444,282.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,894,008 shares in the company, valued at $31,346,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,780.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

