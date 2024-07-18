Foundry Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 240,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $6.63. 1,344,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,525. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

View Our Latest Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.