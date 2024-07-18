Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVEC. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NVE by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the first quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NVE during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVE in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NVE by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVE stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.00. 16,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.16. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $97.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.96.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.46% and a return on equity of 25.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. NVE’s payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

