Foundry Partners LLC Buys 10,315 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.32% of Middlesex Water worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 150,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.52. 85,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.94. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.36%.

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $48,986.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,751.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

