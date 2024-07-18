Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1,733.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,307 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 96,727 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.09% of SM Energy worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SM Energy by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,591 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 42,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

SM Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SM traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,011. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Insider Activity

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

