Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.74% of Donegal Group worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of DGICA stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.24. 27,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $475.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.06 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $238.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

