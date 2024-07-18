Foundry Partners LLC Sells 155 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Hawkins worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $27,098,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $7,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 40,492 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWKN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,195. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $108.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,668.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $157,608.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 1,300 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $112,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,120.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $442,998 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

