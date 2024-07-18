FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.63

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 344566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FOXA. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

FOX Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in FOX by 176.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 862.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in FOX by 254.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

