Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Short Interest Down 7.6% in June

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,008,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,807,000 after buying an additional 566,539 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,852,000 after buying an additional 659,324 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,707,000 after buying an additional 789,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,374,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $878,696,000 after buying an additional 129,876 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,597,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,807,000 after buying an additional 120,367 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNV traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,714. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.62. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $149.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

