Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) Holdings Raised by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Free Report) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA FLAU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.12. 252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,050. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40.
About Franklin FTSE Australia ETF
