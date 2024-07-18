Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) Holdings Raised by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Free Report) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLAU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.12. 252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,050. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40.

Get Franklin FTSE Australia ETF alerts:

About Franklin FTSE Australia ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Australia RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Australian stocks. FLAU was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.