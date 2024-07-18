Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Insider Buys C$328,625.00 in Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 597,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$328,625.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 1,000,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$400,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 300,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00.

Freegold Ventures Stock Performance

Freegold Ventures stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 209,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,243. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$241.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.36.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

