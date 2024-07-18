FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 916,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,919. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

