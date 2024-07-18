FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.69

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 212164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%. The business had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

