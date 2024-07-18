Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22, Yahoo Finance reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $334.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.91. 661,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FULT. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

