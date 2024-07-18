Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22, Yahoo Finance reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $334.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 611,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

