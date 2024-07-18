Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22, Yahoo Finance reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $334.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 611,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05.
Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.
Fulton Financial Company Profile
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
