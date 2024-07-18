FY2024 Earnings Forecast for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Issued By National Bank Financial

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a report released on Monday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $220.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NOA. TD Cowen upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

NYSE NOA opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after buying an additional 293,070 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,170,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,915,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,478,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 98,926 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 214,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 88,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

