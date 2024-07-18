FY2025 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$325.33 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%.

Shares of TSE EQX opened at C$7.86 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.36 and a 52-week high of C$8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

