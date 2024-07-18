FY2026 EPS Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $7.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.60. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Shares of ODFL opened at $198.68 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

