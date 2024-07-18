GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Short Interest Down 6.2% in June

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,950,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 44,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity at GameStop

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $515,995.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,647 shares of company stock valued at $300,183. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 235,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in GameStop by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 7.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 157,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. 1,930,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,853,479. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.79 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GameStop has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

