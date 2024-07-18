Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GLPI stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

