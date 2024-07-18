GateToken Price Reaches $7.68 on Top Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $7.68 or 0.00011876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $716.46 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,236,971 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,236,941.97858803 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.79803242 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $4,057,916.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

