Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.59 and last traded at $29.59. Approximately 34 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Gaztransport & Technigaz’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Company Profile

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, Russia, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils.

