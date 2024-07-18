Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Update

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the June 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GNK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,723. The company has a market cap of $889.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.67 and a beta of 0.96. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $23.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 2,800.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $32,004.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,904.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 109.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 236.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

