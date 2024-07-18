General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $105.00

Shares of General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.36), with a volume of 506 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.36).

The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.53.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

