General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in General Mills by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,858,000 after buying an additional 501,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $377,205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in General Mills by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,362,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,459,000 after buying an additional 369,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,003,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,909,000 after buying an additional 235,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in General Mills by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,254,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.34 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

