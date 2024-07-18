Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 719,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Genie Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GNE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. 119,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,375. Genie Energy has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $119.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,242,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,812,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 63,668.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,063 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 1,299.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,305 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

