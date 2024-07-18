Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 350.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

