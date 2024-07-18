Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Genuine Parts worth $32,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPC. UBS Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.26. The company had a trading volume of 965,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $168.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.28.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

