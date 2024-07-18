Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 59.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,643,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,758,000 after purchasing an additional 708,388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after purchasing an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 368,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 357,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.42. The stock had a trading volume of 487,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.28. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $168.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

