German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABCGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

German American Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

German American Bancorp stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.62. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their price target on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on German American Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 186.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in German American Bancorp by 20.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.