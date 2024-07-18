Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 745,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.71. 79,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,062. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,456,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 443.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 588,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,837,975.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 153,519 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,732,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,917,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

