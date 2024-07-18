Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 20,815,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 40,615,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $670.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,766 shares of company stock worth $271,961. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,434 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $24,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,494,000 after buying an additional 4,016,221 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,044,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,758,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,425 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

