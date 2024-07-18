Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC) Short Interest Update

Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $833,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,009,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Lights Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

GLAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. Global Lights Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

About Global Lights Acquisition

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

