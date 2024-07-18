Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 1.71% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.83. 319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,180.35 and a beta of 1.05.
The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
